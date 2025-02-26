Forbes sport's night of nights is set for Saturday 8 March with the Sportsperson of the Year Awards to be announced at Club Forbes.

Australian representatives and champions feature among the nominees with sports represented from kettlebell to athletics, lawn bowls to motorbike racing.

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association (SOYA) are delighted with the quality of the nominations they have received for the 2024 awards.

The Forbes SOYA is a small yet hard working committee dedicated to recognising and celebrating the accomplishments of our local sports men and women as well as administrators and officials.

Sport is an important part of life and the awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to the athletes who excel in their chosen sport and thank and show appreciation to the many volunteers who give their time to ensure that children and adults of all ages have access to some of the best sporting facilities and competitions in New South Wales.

The awards being contested include the Junior and Senior Sportsperson, All Rounder, Coach/Trainer, Referee/Umpire/Official, Administrator, Team and of course the Forbes Sportsperson and Runner Up for 2024.

The overall winner of the Central West Credit Union Monthly Achievers Award will also be announced on the night along with the President’s Award, Phillip Adams Encouragement Award, Merit Awards, School and Special Sports Awards and the Forbes Netball Association Terry Wade Award.

The calibre of the nominations received for all the awards was of a very high standard making the job of the independent judging panel extremely difficult.

The SOYA Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our local businesses, allowing Forbes to be one of the last country towns in New South Wales who host a separate sporting awards ceremony.

Presentation night is from 6pm on 8 March.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through 123Tix –2024 Forbes SOYA Awards.

Please purchase tickets by Friday 28 February so that catering can be finalised.

Nominees for the 2024 Awards are:

Senior Sportsperson of the Year

Harrison Corke - rugby union

Andrew Little - drag racing

Michael Little - super track racing

Haylee Redfern - kettlebell

Kailab Tyne - blackball

Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Claire Bayley - netball and squash

Isabslla Brown - all rounder

Eli Bowden-Boland – all rounder

Hayden Duggan – motorbike racing

Lockie Duggan - flat track motorbike racing

Ava Dunn - athletics

Leo Dwyer – all rounder

Snow Hodder - rugby union and rugby league

Holly Hope-Hodgetts - dirt track motorbike racing

Lenny Iyer - swimming

Brooke Kelly - equestrian

Sage King - water skiing

Josie Mao Mckenzie - soccer

Mason McMillan - athletics

Oliver Northey - soccer

Mac Parry - athletics

Georgia Pengilly - all rounder

Harper Piggot - soccer and athletics

Mason Redfern - dirt track motorbike racing

Max Ridge - athletics

Annabelle Teague - lawn bowls

Team of the Year

Bedgerabong Public School relay team

Forbes Foxes men's soccer team

Forbes Public School AFL team

Forbes rugby union U14s

Forbes U12s Hazell and Field Accounting girls

Shane and Bella Davie

Coach / Trainer of the Year

Peter Clifton

Kevin Howell

Raymond Smith

Administration

Paula Browne

Sheryn Davie

All rounder: All nominees who meet this criteria in the Junior and Senior categories are eligible for this award.

All nominees in junior, senior and all rounder categories are considered for the overall Forbes Sportsperson of the Year and runner up.

Congratulations to all nominees and the SOYA committee look forward to seeing you all, your families and the nominating sporting organisations when the 2024 winners are announced on March 8.