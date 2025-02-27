The Springvale Cup first came to Forbes in 2023 and the proceeds flowed to the local community.

Two of the organisations to benefit were Eugowra Community Children's Centre and Eugowra Junior Sports.

Eugowra Junior Sports was established in 2023 to provide local children with sporting opportunities through a combined streamlined club.

They were starting from scratch, with most sports equipment damaged or completely lost in the flood event of 14 November 2022.

So far, the group is focussed on junior soccer in winter and swimming in summer, with the funds destined to support children with soccer shirts, pool lane rope tensioners and cover, and soccer goals.

The Eugowra Community Children's Centre is soon to commence building a new permanent facility.

While the NSW Government has funded the new preschool, the long daycare component of the development is yet to be government funded, and the community is working to raise funds.

This year's Springvale Cup is on at Spooner Oval on Saturday 8 May and spectators are welcome to come down and watch the action.

The fundraiser auction will take place back at Forbes Rugby Union Club that evening.