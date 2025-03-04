The Great Moscow Circus has made its way back to Parkes after seven long years, bringing with them a new and improved extreme show.

Offering five performances over the week, you can expect to see BMX and scooter riders from the Nitro Circus, the globe of death in action, aerialists, a Charlie Chaplin-inspired clown called Gagic and a vocalist which stage manager and aerialist, Tahlia Weber, says brings a different aspect to the circus.

"We have brought our Extreme production to Parkes so last time we were here was a very long time ago and it was a completely different show," Tahlia said.

"We are the biggest circus in Australia and an international brand, when you watch the show you'll definitely see the level of skills from everyone as we have performers from all over the world."

Great Moscow Circus performers include superstar international acts from Armenia, Ukraine, Brazil, Columbia, Greece, New Zealand and of course, Australia.

The circus hand picks only the best acts from all over the world to provide Australia and New Zealand with high quality performances.

"We love to go to smaller towns to give everybody a taste of live entertainment," Thalia said.

Thalia is a seventh generation circus performer, being involved with the circus her whole life and has quite a big role in the circus at the moment.

You will see the talented stage manager in action performing solo trapeze and dancing over the five shows in Parkes which Tahlia said her favourite part of her job is performing.

"It sounds cliche, but even on a bad day, once you get in the ring, you just feel so good, especially when the audience is giving you energy back.

"It's a feeling that you can't really describe until you're on the stage."

besides performing Tahlia also loves that the circus allows her travel around the country, saying it provides a really good lifestyle.

"We love coming and putting on the show, It's definitely edge of seat entertainment and it's definitely something you don't want to miss," Tahlia added.

The Great Moscow Circus will be at the Parkes Showground for five thrilling shows starting tonight with the last show at 11am Sunday, 9 March.

You can book your tickets online now via thegreatmoscowcircus.com.au

STOLEN

On Tuesday morning one of the Moscow advertising blow up clowns was stolen around the Parkes area.

The Great Moscow Circus asks for everyone to please keep an eye out or if you're the person who took it to please return it.

These clowns are a very important aspect of the Great Moscow Show's advertising.

Without our advertising, it makes it very hard for us to come and travel because people don't know we're here," Tahlia Weber said.

There is a reward on offer for the safe return of the clown.