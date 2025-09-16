Eugowra, it’s your turn.

Saturday, 20 September is Show day and all is in readiness.

The grounds are picturesque after recent rain, and volunteers have been working hard to prepare a day that will have something to appeal to every show-goer.

All is in readiness, they just need the community’s entries to fill the pavilions, sheds and show rings to complete a great display.

The yard dog trials start early, with clever canines and their handlers putting their skills to the test. You’ll see them on your way in to the show.

For the horse lovers and equestrian fans, Eugowra is host to both ring events and showjumping so make sure you find a seat where you can see the action.

Sideshow alley promises entertainment and fun with your show favourites.

There’ll be rides for the little kids and the big kids, games and of course the opportunity to grab those tasty show food treats.

Eugowra Show is excited to be have Dumpling Time on the way with dumplings among their catering options this year too.

As for entertainment, there will be something to suit show-goers of all ages right through the day.

ENTERTAINMENT

Crowd favourites Kat and Benny return to Eugowra Show and they have something new for their fans.

While they’re known for their roving entertainment, giant bubbles and fun, at Eugowra they’re also going to have a magic space in the new community centre where children can come and spend time throughout the day.

The animal nursery delights our little show-goers.

Old Kentucky Mobile Animal Farm are once again bringing their furry friends to the show where they’ll spend the day to give out lots of cuddles and cute photos between midday and 5pm.

Demolition derby and more: The night’s entertainment launches with what’s expected to be an impressive demolition derby, with $1000 prize money on offer for the last car standing.

There’s a $500 second prize and additional $250 for the most spectacular drive.

Parade of cars at 6pm with the event to commence 6.30pm.

A spectacular fireworks display will light up the night sky from 7pm.

But the party doesn’t end there, the now-established wrestling challenge begins at the bar.

BICEPS, BRAGGING RIGHT AND BIG PRIZES

Big farms, big names, big biceps – it can only be the Eugowra Show arm wrestle, taking Show day into the night with some good old-fashioned family fun.

Sponsored by Blatch’s and boasting a whopping $1700 in prize money, this showdown is always a mix of laughs and fierce competition, as some of the biggest names in the district battle it out for the ultimate bragging rights.

Children must be registered at the show office before 4pm, with prizes on offer for girls and boys before the women’s and men’s contests begin.

Alan Blatch says it's good fun and a great night for the family with food and plenty happening for the kids, who love the arm wrestle.

So, who will grip, grapple and grind their way to victory this year?

WOODCHOP

Woodchopping and sawing has been an integral part of life in Australia for generations, and some of the best bring their skills to the competitive arena of our local show circuit.

The Mid West Axeman’s Association is bringing the wood chop to the Eugowra Show, with events through the afternoon for spectators to watch.

Competitions include the 300mm underhand, 250mm standing block, 275mm ladies underhand, and underhand butcher’s block chop.

The 275mm standing block championships attracts a $550 first prize.