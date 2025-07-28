The Tullamore PA & H Association is gearing up for a milestone event in 2025 - the 100th Tullamore Show to be held on Saturday, 9 August.

Reaching a century of shows is no small achievement for any community, and Tullamore’s show has stood the test of time thanks to the dedication, teamwork and resilience of local volunteers, exhibitors and supporters over generations.

Tullamore Show president Wayne McMahon said this year’s event will be a special mix of tradition and fresh entertainment.

“We’re proud to honour the history of the show while introducing new events to keep things exciting," he said.

"From the much-loved demolition derby and quick shear to new crowd-pleasers like the human pull, dog jump, and quick throw - there’s something for everyone.”

The day kicks off from 8.30am on the Saturday with a full program of horse events, cattle competition and crossbred lambs.

The poultry section also makes its long-anticipated return after last year’s absence, much to the delight of bird lovers and competitors.

Capping off the centenary celebrations, a spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky at 6pm on Saturday night, a fitting way to celebrate 100 years of the Tullamore Show.

The committee is also proud to welcome two new major sponsors: Parkes Shire Council and Rio Tinto.

Their support, alongside the ongoing backing of many valued local businesses and families, helps ensure the show’s continued success well into the future.

Wayne extends thanks to everyone who puts in countless hours behind the scenes - from those who compile the show schedule, to the people managing finances, handling administration, and offering guidance and support throughout the year.

“Our volunteers really are the heart of the Tullamore Show,” the president said.

“It’s the combined effort of so many people that makes an event of this scale possible.”

Among the 100th celebrations the town also hosted the Tullamore Centenary Show Gala Ball on 7 June which was a big success and saw a great turnout.

Tullamore invites everyone near and far to join the festivities, enter a competition, or simply enjoy a day out with family and friends.

For the full schedule and entry forms, visit: www.tullamoreshow.org.au or visit their Facebook page.