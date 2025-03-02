Forbes will celebrate International Women's Day with breakfast by Lake Forbes on March 8.

Inspirational speakers Kelly Foran and Belinda Mawhinney will be sharing their insights as our special guests, with live entertainment and a delicious breakfast in a beautiful setting.

Both Kelly and Belinda are dedicated to empowering others, whether through compassionate support or strategic leadership development.

Kelly Foran is the founder and CEO of Friendly Faces Helping Hands.

Kelly is a passionate advocate for rural communities and her foundation provides crucial support to rural families navigating medical crises.

The Foran family's journey through the depths of medical despair has led to the creation of a lifeline for others navigating similar paths.

Belinda Mawhinney is a seasoned leadership consultant, who works with leaders and organisations to enhance workplace culture and performance.

Her approach focuses on building strong foundations and addressing unique leadership challenges, ensuring that teams can navigate complexities and achieve collective goals.

Tickets are $30 online through123tix.com.au and these include breakfast, amazing guest speakers and a gift for all attendees.