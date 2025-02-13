Lock in June 21 for this year's Frost and Fire festival.

Earlybird tickets for this much-anticipated night of music, food and fun are now available online through 123tix.com.au

While the artists to headline this year's event are yet to be announced, Forbes Shire Council is promising another incredible night.

Returning to the stage as MC is Dooley Thomson, with our very own Shell Bell Quigley joining him as co-host - guaranteeing there won't be a dull moment on the main stage.

Council is encouraging people to snag those tickets and make plans to cosy up by toasty fire buckets, indulge in hearty treats from our food trucks, and savour boutique brews while being serenaded by internationally recognised Australian music acts on the main stage.

There will be Wiradjuri cultural performances, the effigy bonfires and entertainment for children including fire performers and face painting.

Shuttle buses will depart multiple locations through town through the night, with accessible parking available for booking at the site.