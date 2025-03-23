Start your engines, Forbes' newest event is going to be big!

When Forbes and District Historical Machinery Association decided to host their first show, they could hardly have envisaged it would become the major event now scheduled for Saturday 5 April.

The Forbes Amazing Motor Festival will take over Forbes Showground and multipurpose equestrian centre with a show and shine, antique machinery display and swap meet.

On the track and in the arena there'll be controlled skids, ute barrel racing and best key bang - and it's got people talking.

Peter and Michelle Hodge, who are part of the organising group, say excitement for the event is building among other car and machinery clubs and individual enthusiasts.

"When we first kicked off we thought we were only going to get a little show," Peter said, explaining they thought they'd be planning for about 50 cars.

"It's just gone from strength to strength."

Locals can expect to see vehicles of all makes, models and eras - what they'll have in common is they're the owner's pride and joy! - making their way through Forbes to the event for that weekend.

There's not many places that host events like the controlled skids or encourage key banging, so that alone is drawing the crowds.

With food vendors, market stalls and free jumping castles for the kids, there should be something for everyone.

There will be a display of stationary engines - some of those belonging to club members more than 120 years old - and the chance to see the vintage farm machinery in action in the tractor pull.

The show and shine will be under the multipurpose equestrian centre with cars of all eras - classic to the best of now - expected.

Peter's phone has been running hot with interest.

"I had a bloke ring today that's travelling around Australia in a caravan - he was up near Cairns somewhere - he said everyone's talking about it in the car game," Peter said.

"I've had that many calls from people at (Bathurst) Motor Fest wanting to come down here."

The biggest challenge for the organisers will be finding enough time to prepare their own vehicles for show!

Keep up to date through FDHMA Events on Facebook or email eventsfdhma@outlook.com