A champion sponge cake and a new sash crowned a memorable Forbes Show for this year’s Young Woman, Libby Coles.

Libby, who grew up in Forbes and is the daughter of Michael and Janeen Coles, was officially sashed at the opening of the 149th annual Forbes Show on Saturday, a glorious Spring day that drew in the crowds.

But another incredibly special win for Libby was winning the champion exhibit in the cooking section for a sponge cake baked to her great-grandmother's recipe.

With her fellow Young Woman entrants Freya Hooper and Peta Allen, Libby had a full and wonderful day at the show with Sydney Royal Young Woman runner up Sophie Cargill.

“It was obviously a gorgeous, sunny day, so the weather definitely turned on for us,” Libby said.

“It was really nice to hang out with Freya, Peta and Sophie, and get around and see all aspects of (the show).

“I love going in and sashing the cattle – that’s fantastic - and the cattle section looked massive this year, so that was really nice to see that there were so many entrants.”

Other highlights of the show, in addition of course to the cooking, go all the way from the Ben Hall Shears pavilion to the ute barrel racing.

At the heart of the show is community and that's really what has kept the Show a firm fixture on Libby's calendar even in the years she's lived away: the show is always an opportunity to reconnect with friends and to meet new people.

A radiation therapist with a passion for rural health, Libby is now excited to represent Forbes at the zone finals in February 2026.

The Forbes Show was officially opened by Maree Yapp, who praised the efforts of stewards and exhibitors across all sections.

"As always it's a great show just to walk around, it's such an awesome show," she said.

"Next year is our 150th show so as always there's a need for stewards, helpers, and all the people who pull a show together," she added, encouraging people who can help either in the lead-up or on the day to get involved.

Show president Wayne Downes also thanked the many people who contributed to the show’s success, particularly the Yeoval Show team for their support with horse ring events which had earlier looked in doubt.