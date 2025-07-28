It's almost time to book your seat at the table for the Club Forbes Taste on Templar.

The much-anticipated feature of the local calendar returns on Saturday, 1 November with tickets to go on sale online from Friday, 1 August.

This initiative of the Forbes Business Chamber showcases the potential of our beautiful CBD as a place to gather as well as a retail centre.

For the 2025 event, Club Forbes is the proud naming rights sponsor.

The event also has the sponsorship of Forbes Shire Council, Terry Bros Carpet Court Forbes, Bernardi's Marketplace, Power Tools Plus, The Book Dispensary, Michael Robinson Real Estate, The Forbes Advocate and Boys To The Bush.

It's the contribution of all that make it possible for this to be a fundraiser for Little Wings this year - and other causes in earlier years.

The Club Forbes Taste on Templar again promises delicious catering with Eat Your Greens serving the entrees and mains, and Capped Cakes by Stacey providing dessert.

Gabe's Music returns to entertain and take the party into the evening.

Up to 350 people will be seated on long tables providing an opportunity to gather with old friends and make new connections in a wonderful, casual environment.

Templar Street will be dotted with pop-ups where patrons will find local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider, soft drinks and water.

Theming for the event is based around local and regional product and produce, local businesses, people and summer.

This is an 18 years and over event and tickets will be available through 123tix.com.au from 1 August.