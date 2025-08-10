Your morning walk can support an important local cause on Sunday, 17 August.

CanAssist Forbes is bringing the Can Do Challenge to our community with a "bridge to bridge" walk around beautiful Lake Forbes.

It's something a bit different for our branch, president John Schrader says, but as with all the efforts of this volunteer-run group it will help support people in our community having cancer treatment.

It's pretty simple and something a lot of people can be part of: register as an individual, group or family, and go for a walk to support the cause.

You can put in the hard yards of multiple laps or time challenges and seek sponsorship, or just enjoy a stroll with your morning coffee and make a donation.

You can register online in advance or Forbes CanAssist branch will have their tent down by the lake, on the South Circle Oval side of the Camp Street Bridge, from about 9.30am on the day.

There is no set starting time, Mr Schrader explained, as you can start early and take a longer walk or start late for a shorter lap, but everyone is invited to finish together with a sausage sizzle at $3 at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club at midday.

On average, Forbes Can Assist provides $4000 to $5000 a month to help locals having cancer treatment with their expenses.

Over the past quarter, they've seen increased need, and they're grateful for the incredible long-term community support that's enabled them to meet that need.

"We are very, very well supported in the community and we really do appreciate that," Mr Schrader said.

"We get out and do as much as we can but if it wasn't for the support of the community we would struggle."

As an example, volunteers gave their time to man the gates at Forbes Jockey Club's Cup meeting on the weekend - and generous race goers tipped an extra nearly $350 into the donation bucket.

To register:

Go online to the Can Assist Forbes Branch facebook page

Scan the QR code on the posters around town

Visit the Can Assist volunteers at their tent from 9.30am on Sunday, 17 August.