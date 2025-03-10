It's the year of the tractor pull for this year's Trundle Back in Time.

With new events and the celebration of over 100 years of John Deere tractors, Trundle Back in Time 2025 is shaping up to be the best and biggest year yet.

Fourth generation district farmer and driving force behind the event since its inception, Digger Anderson, said the event has really grown over the years.

"Last year on day one, we had 1000 people through the gate," Digger said.

"That's probably doubled since the first year and with the interest shown this year we think that number is going to be increased fairly substantially again."

For the tractor enthusiasts there will be a wide variety on display with the hopes of one of the first John Deere tractor models amongst the mix.

The John Deere Model D Spoker was the first John Deere tractor in 1923 with only 5846 produced.

The last tractor of this model was built in 1925.

You will also catch two steam engine tractors rolling around the Trundle Showground.

"There will be a smaller steam engine tractor pulling a little trailer that kids can ride in and big kids as well," Digger said.

"They will be rumbling around the ground most of the day Saturday and Sunday morning."

Another feature of the tractor display will be bulldozer tractors.

Most of the tractors on display will compete in the biannual tractor pull event but for those that are a bit too precious you will still have your chance to see them in action during Trundle Back in Time's first precious parade.

The precious parade will feature tractors that are deemed too valuable, those that have had substantial work put into the restoration or just those special tractors that don't want to risk any damage.

Hutcheon and Pearce have jumped aboard the event this year and have given a special makeover to one of the tractor pull sleds painting it in John Deere colours for the occasion.

You can see the sled in action on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Alongside tractors there will be vintage car and truck displays as well as market stalls, a swap meet and a kids zone.

At the conclusion of the tractor pull on Saturday afternoon enter try your hand at the sheaf toss and try and beat the Trundle record of 9.5m.

"We will have live music Saturday afternoon with a band called, The Tractors who are appropriately named," Digger said.

"We try to design the day as a great family day out with lots of kids entertainment and it's a very affordable event with only $5 entry for adults and free entry for children."

Trundle Back in Time is on Saturday, 15 March and Sunday, 16 March at the Trundle Showground with camping available at the showground over the weekend.

"This event and the tractor pull has been terrific, it's enabled the Trundle Show Society to help fund improvements to the grounds and just make the show society more financial," Digger added.