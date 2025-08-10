Three candidates have put their hands up to represent our show through the 2025 Forbes Show Young Woman competition this year.

Libby Coles, Freya Hooper and Peta Allen interviewed with the Show's panel of independent judges.

State MP Philip Donato, Sydney Royal NSW Young Woman Cassandra Bush from Cootamundra and runner up Sophie Cargill from Dubbo had the happy task of interviewing the candidates, with the hard task of selecting this year's winner.

She will be named at the official opening of the 149th Forbes Show, on Saturday 13 September.