Dust off your campovens and get your dancing boots ready as Trundle Bush Tucker Day is only two months away.

In what is a jam-packed Saturday of country music, bush cooking and activities, Trundle Bush Tucker Day has something to keep every member of the family entertained.

Boasting an incredible lineup of entertainment for the 2025 event featuring some of Australia's biggest country music stars Casey Barnes and The Bushwackers and local music superstars The Alternators will have you dancing in the Trundle dust on Saturday, 6 September.

Casey will be bringing his high-energy show and chart-topping hits from powerhouse anthems to heartfelt ballads ensuring an unforgettable performance.

The Bushwackers are returning by popular demand for a memorable experience celebrating the songs and stories that capture our Australian spirit.

The Alternators will wrap up the action-packed day so be sure to pack your dancing boots, cowboy hats and get ready to have the time of your life dancing the night away.

As well as entertainment that will having you kicking up the dirt there will also be bush cooking demonstrations, free kids' entertainment, pig races, dog jumping, market stalls, food vans and so much more.

For those aspiring bush cooks and the adventurous chefs, dust off your camp ovens, get creative and join in on the fun of the famous nationally recognised Bush Tucker cook off.

Kids under six are free and children aged six to 17 years are only $5 so bring the family and enjoy the free kids’ corner with loads of activities and fun for the little ones.

There’s so much to love about Trundle Bush Tucker Day so come along for a day full of wholesome entertainment, delicious flavours, and unforgettable memories.

Trundle Bush Tucker Day is a not-for-profit community run event with all proceeds going back into community groups and organisations.

Tickets to the event are on sale now at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/46970/trundle-bush-tucker-day-2025

For more information and to follow along with updates and announcements follow Trundle Bush Tucker Day on Facebook or visit www.trundlebushtuckerday.com.au