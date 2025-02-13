BEDGERABONG PICNIC RACES

Saturday, February 15

It's on again! The best little race meeting in the west. Get your tickets online now for Bedgerabong Picnic Race Day. The fashions on the field, the fun, the entertainment and of course the racing all returns to this picturesque club in 2025. Tickets online at 123tix.com.au

COUNTRY SOUNDS

Saturday, February 22

Country Sounds returns in February! Robbie Mortimer, Tyla Rodrigues, Baeden Faint and Gracey Jones will be rocking the Cooke Park Stage. Make sure to mark your calendars and gather your friends for a night of amazing music and good vibes. Stay up to date with Parkes Shire Council for more exciting updates.

FLOOD RECOVERY CHECK IN

Wednesday, February 26

It is more than two years since the floods. This free session will help participants to manage thoughts and feelings commonly experienced two years after a natural disaster, and identify potential risks during this recovery stage. For many, life is finding a new sense of normal, but for others, recovery continues to be a struggle. It can feel like things are getting harder. This night is presented by Phil Worrad from the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program with Legal Aid, Reconstruction NSW, NSW Ambulance and Council attending. It's at the Forbes Rugby Club, Gordon Duff Drive, from 5pm - 6.30pm. RSVP by text to Phil 0436 921 076.

WELCOME TO FORBES

Thursday, February 27

The next welcome to Forbes event is on Thursday 27 February at the Vandenberg Hotel from 5:30pm. Welcome to Forbes welcomes new members of the Forbes community to the amazing town and locals. Meet new residents, sporting and community groups. Please RSVP by February 20 to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.

WIRRINYA AQUATIC CLUB COCKTAIL EVENING

March 1

Experience an incredible evening by the scenic Wirrinya ski dam! Savour delicious wood-fired pizza from Povey's Pizza and enjoy live music by the talented Gracey Denham Jones. Your night will begin with a complimentary cocktail or beer upon arrival.

A return bus service from Forbes will be available - be sure to purchase your bus ticket when booking, camping onsite is also welcome. Tickets online now at 123tix.com.au

CENTRAL WEST FARMING LUNCH

Friday, March 7

Central West Farming Systems is hosting a free ladies lunch & learn in Forbes. Presenters include Diana Fear - CEO of CWFS, Chiara Stommel - Trials Agronomist and Carbon Farming Outreach Trainers will partner with Emma Ayliffe - a highly respected local agronomist to better understand carbon farming through the support of the National Industry-led Carbon Farming Outreach Program. Questions to Brooke on 0428 039 273 or Brooke.watts@dpi.nsw.gov.au Bookings are essential through trybooking.com

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Saturday, March 8

Save the date to celebrate International Women's Day 2025 - March Forward with breakfast at Lions Park from 7am to 10am.

Details to be announced.

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

March 15 and 16

This celebration of heritage returns to Trundle with the theme Show Us Ya Tracks. There will be all the regular favourites - the tractor pull, sheaf toss, swap meet, market stalls and kids zone with live music too. 2025 also marks 100 years of John Deere tractors.

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, April 5

This is a fundraiser ball not to be missed presented by the Eugowra Public School P and C at the Eugowra Showground Pavilion. Think hay bales, festoon lights, warm tones, plenty of seating and the beautiful country night air. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers Catering and live music from Foxxy Cleopatra - it's going to be spectacular. There will be buses from Forbes, Parkes, Canowindra and Gooloogong. Tickets online 123tix.com.au

AMAZING MOTOR FESTIVAL

Saturday, April 5

Save the date for a celebration of historic machinery, cars, trucks, bikes and more. To be hosted by the Forbes District Historic Machinery Association, this event will bring together enthusiasts and families at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre and Showground for a day packed with excitement.