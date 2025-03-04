Jake and Joelene Grace will lace up their runners this weekend, but not to head onto the footy field.

They're running a half marathon - 21km - with Running for Premature Babies as part of the Orange Running Festival on Sunday 9 March.

The couple's daughter Indi was born prematurely - at just 31+6 weeks - circling Sydney airport on the Royal Flying Doctor plane.

With her first birthday approaching, the Graces have joined the run to raise funds for the special care nursery in Orange.

Of their five-week hospital journey, the family spent the last two weeks in Orange focusing on feeding and Indi's weight gain.

Noticing the difference in equipment and resources after their stay in Sydney, they hope the fundraising can go towards more equipment and specialist staff to give country people more access to these life-saving services.

Running for Premature Babies is a charity founded in memory of baby triplets Henry, Jasper and Evan Smith.

It has raised more than $9 million has been raised, providing 150 pieces of life-saving equipment that has directly benefitted more than 10,000 babies.

All donations over $2 are tax deductible, to donate you can go online to https://www.runningforprematurebabies.com/fundraisers/joelenegrace