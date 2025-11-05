Molly Ticehurst’s family has again gathered in Forbes Local Court, for another adjournment of the case against the man charged with her murder.

It’s now 18 months since the death of the 28-year-old mum and childcare educator in Forbes on 22 April 2024.

Her former boyfriend Daniel Billings, 30, remains in custody and the court heard that a meeting planned with his legal counsel to prepare for Monday's court date had been cancelled due to industrial action.

Solicitor Diane Elston told the court she had scheduled another appointment, and a back-up, for this month and requested the case be adjourned to 21 November.

Magistrate Michael Maher granted adjournment to Friday, 14 November, back in Forbes local court.

Billings is facing a charge of murder, along with 16 other offences. No pleas have been entered.

The case was also before Magistrate Maher in Parkes in May and he noted at that time that the case had been outstanding for a year. He said then that the next court date needed to be a committal.

The heartbreak was evident as Molly’s father, Tony Ticehurst, spoke of his disappointment with the delays.

“Instead of getting closure, what we get is anxiety, sadness and heartache,” he said.

The family has reached out to State Member for Orange Philip Donato for support – and the MP too expressed his extreme disappointment with the delay.

“This matter has been sitting in the local court now for 18 months, which is above and beyond the recommendations by the Chief Magistrate’s office that these matters should be dealt with inside 12 months and committed," he said.