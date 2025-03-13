Young rugby league fan Leo Doyle was given an incredibly special opportunity during round one of the NRL.

While staying at Ronald McDonald House at Randwick the Doyle family were lucky enough to be given extra tickets to the Broncos vs Roosters game thanks to the Ronald McDonald House program.

While enquiring about the opportunity to attend the Roosters vs Broncos game, Leo's dad Mitch was asked if Leo would like to to run the game ball out onto the field before kick-off.

"He (Leo) jumped at the opportunity," Nikki said.

The Doyle family were greeted at the stadium with Roosters merchandise and were taken down to the field.

"We could watch all of the players warming up and Leo could stand in the tunnel as players ran in and out," he said.

"The staff at the Roosters, they couldn't have been any more nicer if they tried."

Leo was instructed by Roosters staff what to do and was taken to the side of the field before his big moment.

Leo ran the game ball out to the middle of the field before kick-off.

"He was only shown on TV for about five seconds when he was in the tunnel but we had a lot of messages come through as everyone was looking out for him on the TV."

Leo was diagnosed with cone-rod dystrophy meaning Leo's eye sight will deteriorate over time.

"It was kind of emotional watching him because we wouldn't get to do some of these opportunities if there wasn't a problem and to see how excited he was, he was very caught up in it but our two other kids were very excited for him so it was kind of bittersweet," Nikki said.

Leo's favourite football team is the Panthers but his second and third favourites are the Broncos and Roosters.

"Leo is a kid that doesn't care what team or who is playing, he just loves every part about football."

Leo has also had the opportunity to watch the Rabbitohs captains run thanks to Ronald McDonald House and Matt Cameron from the Panthers is always in contact with the Doyle family.

"Matt gets us tickets and we get to go on the field and meet people. It's a good experience but there's a reason we get to experience it.

"We wouldn't be able to give Leo these opportunities unless people are very generous and support us."

Nikki said Leo still talks about the experience and thinks even Leo couldn't describe how he was feeling that night.

The family flew down and back to Sydney with Little Wings who the Forbes and Town District Tennis Club held a charity day in October last year for in hopes to raise money for the charity as well as Leo.

"Their service is phenomenal.

"Even with the circumstances surrounding everything we are very lucky," Nikki added.