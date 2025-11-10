"I dream of a world without homelessness and I believe we can get there."

Nedd Brockmann has been named Young Australian of the Year for NSW, recognised for sparking a national conversation about homelessness and raising millions to help end it.

Since 2022 - when he ran almost 4000km from Perth’s Cottesloe Beach to Sydney’s Bondi Beach and captivated the nation - Nedd and the community he inspired have raised almost $10 million.

Through We Are Mobilise, those funds have already helped 700 people into housing, the 26-year-old revealed as he accepted the honour at the NSW Awards on Monday night.

Nedd, who grew up in Bedgerabong and Forbes, was compelled to act when he moved to Sydney to study his trade as an electrician and saw people sleeping rough.

Since getting out there and seeing what he could do, Nedd said his understanding of the scale of homelessness in Australia has evolved.

"Ninety five per cent of homelessness is those living in cars, living in friend's houses," he said.

"Obviously the people on the street need the most intense help but often it's just a cash injection these people need, people need to be helped, they need the support and they need the love - and a lot of people think there's no-one there for them."

Nedd credits his own strength and compassion to the love he received growing up - especially from his mum Kylie, who made him feel "10 feet tall and bullet proof".

Being named a finalist for this same award in 2024 left him in awe. Receiving it this year, he said, was a reminder to keep pushing forward with Mobilise.

"Giving is 1000 times better than taking - I've always believed in that," Nedd said.

"I am so proud of this nation, the fact I'm here just blows my mind but I will say I think we all need to give more.

"If we give more than we take the world will be a much better place."

Nedd paid tribute to the incredible work of his fellow nominees: Talk2MeBro co-founder Jack Brown, Womn-Kind founder Ruby Reithmuller, and Impact Mobile Dental Services founder Dr Rand Younes.

"Just the fact I have got this award I am really humbled and grateful for the opportunity," he said.

As for what’s next for the man who has already run 50 marathons in 50 days, crossed a continent, and conquered 1000 miles on a track?

"I've got plenty more in me don't you worry about that," he said.

Forbes will be cheering you on, Nedd.