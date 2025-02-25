We need more police and we need them in town around the clock: that's the renewed call from Forbes as investigations into a brawl last Wednesday night continue.

A man was airlifted to Liverpool hospital for medical treatment that night and as police canvassed residents on Thursday morning, State MP Philip Donato rose in Parliament to call for enhanced police presence in our town.

Mr Donato gave notice of motion that on the next sitting day he would call on the house to move that the government reinstate 24 hour policing at Forbes, "enabling police to rapidly respond to serious crime and be a constant and overt presence to prevent crime and more effectively maintain civil order".

The matter was also at the fore at the Forbes Shire Council meeting that afternoon.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said she had been working with Mr Donato and the NSW Government to appeal for increased police numbers.

"We have been fighting - I want you all to know that the minister doesn't get past me saying I want 24 hour (police) every time," she said at last Thursday's meeting.

The call for our police station to be manned 24 hours is one that's come up repeatedly in the nine years Neighbourhood Watch president Lyn Ward has been involved in the organisation.

She launched a petition to local businesses last year and received swift and significant response including calls for more copies as the originals filled up.

Lyn has now collected the petitions, with many hundreds of signatures, and is preparing them for presentation to the NSW Government.

NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said she recognised the genuine concerns about crime in regional areas, including Forbes, but assured the community that police officers would respond to calls.

The Minister said decisions about station hours were made by local Commanders based on operational needs, and officers would be readily redeployed to respond to community requirements and adapt to shifting crime trends.

“Our officers are out in the field 24/7, fully dedicated to protecting communities and ensuring offenders are brought to justice by launching investigations as quickly as possible," Minister Catley said.

The Minister acknowledged the force is short 2000 officers, but says the NSW Government is working to "close the gap" with recruitment and retention strategies.

“Just this week, we announced that over 1,000 new recruits are set to graduate in 2025, driven by a remarkable 65 per cent surge in applications to join the NSW Police Force," Minister Catley said.

“Our ‘You Should Be a Cop in Your Hometown’ program has already seen nearly 50 applications since its launch last year, meaning our regional areas will see 50 new recruits stationed in their communities by the end of this year.

"Every community in NSW, including Forbes, benefits from a round-the-clock police presence, ensuring prompt responses at all times.

"I would also like to remind the community that every police vehicle acts as a mobile station, giving officers the ability to quickly respond to calls for help while on the move.

"If you need immediate assistance, please call triple zero, and the police will respond."