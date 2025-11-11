A man in possession of what's alleged to be stolen copper wiring and pipe has been refused bail.

The 27-year-old's vehicle was stopped in Wyndham Avenue on Saturday, 10 November, and searched.

Some 50kg of copper items, believed to be stolen, were recovered, Chief Inspector Scott Rayner of Forbes police said.

They have charged the man with goods in custody, with additional charges of possessing housebreaking instruments and possessing prescribed restricted substance after finding what's believed to be a small amount of prohibited drug.

He was refused bail.

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly in possession of a knife when her vehicle was stopped by police in Wyndham Avenue on Saturday, 10 November.

Police said the 46-year-old was given a road-side drug test, which indicated a positive result for a prohibited drug, before her vehicle was searched.

The driver was issued with a licence suspension pending the results of further testing, as well as charged with a knife offence.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with goods in custody after being stopped and searched by police in Flint Street on Saturday, 8 November.

Police responded to reports a female was going through letterboxes, Chief Inspector Rayner said.

Police will allege the woman had stolen credit cards when she was searched.

ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS

Police are investigating the theft of a sound bar from a residential unit, in a break-in that's occurred between 1 and 4 November.

They're also investigating a burnt-out vehicle, reported to be stolen from Clement Street on 4 November.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigations into these matters is urged to contact Forbes police station on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

COMPLIANCE INSPECTIONS

Forbes police have again seized what's alleged to be illicit tobacco and products, as well as cash derived from their sale, from two local retailers.

Chief Inspector Rayner said police conducted compliance inspections at two Forbes locations on Friday, 7 November.

Investigations do continue and police are working with NSW Health.

With the institution of orders on 3 November, the NSW Government now has the ability for premises selling illicit tobacco, illegal vaping products, or businesses who are not licensed correctly to be shut for up to 90 days and longer.