A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an alleged assault that resulted in a woman being airlifted to Sydney with serious head injuries.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at Bedgerabong about 8.45pm on Sunday 10 March, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a woman with serious head injuries on scene, before she was airlifted to Westmead in a critical condition. A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Parkes police station.

He has been charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent (DV) and hinder / resist law enforcement officer in execution of duty.

He was refused bail to face Parkes Local Court that same day.