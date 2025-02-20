Police are investigating a brawl after a man was seriously injured in Forbes on Wednesday night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a brawl in Dawson Street shortly before 9pm on 19 February.

A 24-year-old man was treated for head injuries at the scene, later airlifted to Liverpool hospital with his injuries described by NSW Police as critical.

Officers from Central West Police District had on Thursday taped off areas of the street as a crime scene and were doorknocking the neighbourhood as they launched investigations.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident – or was in the area at the time with any available dashcam/mobile phone footage – to contact Forbes Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.