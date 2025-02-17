A Polaris side-by-side vehicle has been stolen from our Show society over the weekend.

The green Polaris Ranger was stolen from a shed on the Showground on the evening of Sunday, February 16, and Forbes police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the theft to contact police.

The vehicle is essential to the running of the grounds, Forbes Show Society says, appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a huge financial hit to the show and very disappointing to our volunteers," the Show Society posted to their facebook page.

Police are also investigating a break-in at a Lucerne Street premises over the weekend.

Unknown persons stole a number of household items from the property between Friday, February 14, and Sunday, February 16.

Police are urging community members to check their property before going to bed each night, making sure houses and vehicles - including doors and windows - are locked and secured.

They advise you remove any valuables such as wallets, phones, laptops and spare keys from vehicles.

Report suspicious activity or crime to Forbes police station on 6853 9999 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

There's been another vehicle fire in Forbes this week but police do not believe this one to be suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Park Avenue about 3am Tuesday, February 18, to a vehicle fire.

NSW Fire and Rescue Forbes said they found a vehicle well alight, the flames having ignited nearby bushes and trees as well.

They worked quickly to extinguish the blaze with no people affected, but one vehicle suffered extensive damage and two more vehicles minor damage.

Police said initial investigations indicated the fire was not suspicious, Fire and Rescue identifying a battery charger left on and connected to the vehicle as the likely cause.