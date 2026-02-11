Volunteers, athletes, community groups, businesses and professionals have had their dedication and achievements formally recognised by Member for Orange Philip Donato in the NSW Parliament over the past year – and at a community acknowledgement on Wednesday, 21 January.

Mr Donato has hosted the Orange electorate’s annual Community Recognition Awards at the Australian National Field Days Function Centre where he acknowledged the hard work of 97 people from the Orange electorate including many from Forbes, Parkes and Canowindra.

Mr Donato personally presented certificates to each award recipient as part of the ceremony.

“Whether through volunteering, leadership, service or personal achievement, each recipient has made a meaningful difference in the lives of others," he said.

The Forbes Advocate spoke with several award recipients who all highlighted what the recognition had meant to them.

Forbes BBQ Championship's Chris Roylance said it was good to see recognition for their hard working volunteers.

“Our region is built on the strength of its people, and these awards are about recognising those who give their time, skills and energy to make our community a better place,” Mr Donato said.

Topsoil Organics' Renee Dunn said days like this reinforce why supporting local people and local initiatives matters.

"Strong communities are built when we invest in the places we operate, the people we work alongside, and the future we’re collectively growing," she said.

Maree Westcott said it was wonderful to receive this award and be acknowledged for their work over the years.

For Phil Wells, he said this recognition was quite surprising and unexpected.

Mr Wells said he was quite proud to serve 48 years in Forbes, which is a wonderful community, and wanted to thank his wife for her support over these years.

Each certificate presented was formally endorsed with a speech delivered by Mr Donato in the NSW Parliament, ensuring recipients’ contributions were on the public record.

“Every year, this event highlights just how fortunate we are to live in a community where people genuinely care about one another," Mr Donato said.

“The stories behind these awards reflect the generosity, resilience and community spirit that define our region.

“Many of those recognised today go about their work quietly and without expectation of acknowledgement, which makes it especially important that their efforts are celebrated by the community they support.

“Being able to recognise and thank people on behalf of our community is a privilege, and it reinforces the values that bring us together.

“These individuals and organisations play a vital role in shaping the character of our region, and their commitment helps ensure our community continues to thrive as a welcoming and supportive place to live,” Mr Donato said.

Phill and Fleur Wells, with Maree and Paul Westcott had their dedication to and achievements within the community recognised.

Forbes recipients

Jacinda Acheson - Acheson's Mitre 10

Jacinda is a well-known member of her community through her family's hardware business but she's also a hard-working volunteer for the Cancer Council.

Most recently Acheson's hardware shop hosted a ladies' night which added more than $8000 to the Cancer Council's coffers.

Mr Donato said one of the features of the evening was Jacinda rallying local tradies to donate their time and skill for an auction.

The tradies' generosity was matched by the community's, who were spirited in their bidding for the cause. Jacinda also rallied donations from the business community for the auction.

Apart from doing their bit to combat cancer, the night is a great opportunity to raise community spirits with Forbes still battling the aftermath after floods and drought.

Jacinda is also advocating for better domestic violence support for her community and is active in disability support.

Rural and remote communities are resilient and resourceful. People like Jacinda Acheson lead the way and for that I thank her.

Aussie Biscuits

Since 1976, Aussie Biscuits have been producing classic Australian staples such as jam drops and Anzacs, starting from a modest 600 tasty jam drops a day. These days, the number of biscuits produced each day is in the thousands and covers six distinct flavours.

As the numbers increased, so did the need for more floorspace and in 2018 the company moved to a new location. The bonus was the opportunity to offer supported employment to more people living with a disability, and now Aussie Biscuits has around 30 people on its staff.

Aussie Biscuits hit a high recently, announcing that in November last year, it had increased its revenue on the previous year by 30 per cent. Jam drops led the way! Along the way, the business battled equipment issues and building problems resulting from the 2022 floods but still worked through its corporate orders.

Ryan Glennan

Mr Donato said he would like to recognise Ryan Glennan, a young man with a can‑do attitude that is enabling him to achieve his long-held goals, and by doing so, set an example for employers and employees alike.

Ryan has established himself as a familiar face at the Central West Livestock Exchange, where he has been able to thrive in the bustling, noisy environment, despite being on the autism spectrum.

Ryan has proved himself the old-fashioned way, working his way up to sales after starting as a work placement volunteer, cleaning up pens. He has built a rapport with the agents and buyers who now have his back, in particular Sam Smith from VC Reid and Smith who has supported him since he began frequenting the livestock exchange.

Ryan's story is a great instance of how the community is banding together to give one of its own an opportunity to lead a fulfilling life doing what he loves. Ryan, Mr Smith and his office and the broader Forbes rural community are to be congratulated on setting a wonderful example for other communities. I wish Ryan all the best in his chosen career.

Phyllis Miller OAM

Mr Donato congratulated Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller OAM on her appointment to head the peak body representing NSW councils.

Cr Miller brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been a determined advocate for not only her Forbes' community but for rural people in general.

She's been an elected councillor since 1995 and has been Forbes' mayor for the bulk of that time.

Cr Miller is the Convener of the NSW Natural Resources Advisory Council, a board member of the Lachlan CMA and chair of the Central West Organisation of Councils. She was also the first woman elected to the NSW Shires Association.

Judith Kopp

Mr Donato congratulated Judith Kopp on her recognition within the pharmacy retail industry. Judith, who works at Life Pharmacy Forbes, was one of six exceptional pharmacy employees handed a Loyalty Champion award during the Independent Pharmacy Australia's Retail Excellence Conference.

Judith has worked in pharmacies since 2001, and enjoys the day-to-day interaction with her community, members of which have placed their trust in her. The award, presented to Judith at the Independent Pharmacy Australia's inaugural retail excellence conference, also emphasised Judith's problem-solving on behalf of pharmacy clients, who in some cases struggle to understand the medical network.

The award also recognises her commitment to their health.

Judith deflected praise to her to workmates at Forbes' Life Pharmacy, where she enjoys being a part of the team.

Mr Donato said employees like Judith are exceptionally important to their community, a familiar, reliable face customers and clients can trust for advice or guidance, can make all the difference when health issues are impacting on their lives.

"I congratulate Judith on the recognition for her hard work and dedication to her job," he said.

Paul and Maree Westcott - Forbes Small Engines

Mr Donato said family-owned small businesses are the backbone of our country's economy, as he acknowledged the work of Paul and Maree Wescott in this field.

In 1988 the couple established Forbes Small Engines as a thriving, reliable business that supports its regional agricultural clients and those from within the township. Now the couple are ensuring that support will continue with their daughter Melissa Milford taking over the business, meaning clients continue to see familiar faces with a good understanding of their needs.

Mr Donato said it's the next chapter for a business that was established in a rented shed last century but has grown to a purpose-built workshop with retail space.

Melissa has also grown up with the business which now employs a small team and an apprentice. She has studied business management and has helped move the business into the Cloud-based technology.

The Westcotts have also been involved in community through the Forbes Business Chamber and Forbes Show and are regular sponsorships of motorbike racing and junior soccer.

"I congratulate Paul and Maree on their well-deserved retirement and wish Melissa all the best as Forbes Small Engines moves into its next phase."

Tony Bernardi

"I would like to pay tribute to one of Forbes' true champions, Tony Bernardi, who has retired after building one of the Central West's iconic businesses during a 70-year career," Mr Donato said when he address Parliament.

Tony's story is the classic migrant story which helped build Australia. He arrived here from Italy as a 17-year-old with a few pounds in his pocket, one suitcase and no English, but now operates four large supermarkets and a discount store with his three sons.

Tony's uncle gave him his first job working on his fruit farm and after two years he was able to lease 30 acres for his own market garden.

He saved, bought a truck to sell his produce to outlying centres including Condobolin, Trundle and Tullamore before opening his first store, Bernardi's Drive In Food Mart, in Forbes in 1968. The Bernardi's presence has since been expanded to West Wyalong, Bathurst, Blayney and Parkes.

The group now employs more than 500 staff, with a focus on supporting local suppliers and communities.

Mr Donato congratulated Tony on his incredible journey and the impact he has had on the central west. I am in awe of his work ethic, his determination and his generous nature.

Gregory Gunn - Forbes Council Roads and Traffic Committee

After an extraordinary effort serving his community for 35 years as the Member of Parliament's representative on the Forbes Council Roads and Traffic Committee, Gregory Gunn has stepped down from his volunteer role.

Mr Donato said it is people like Mr Gunn who are the backbone of small country towns such as Forbes, and his dedication to his role on the traffic committee for that length of time is to be commended.

This service was in parallel to Mr Gunn running a successful business. Volunteering on a Roads and Traffic Committee can be a challenging role, responding to competing interests, and to think Mr Gunn has made this a priority for his community for more than three decades is admirable.

During his tenure Mr Gunn has seen many innovations introduced into the city of Forbes' traffic plan including the construction of roundabouts and installation of traffic lights, to improve the overall traffic flow in the town.

Mr Donato said Mr Gunn remains humble, telling him what a privilege it has been to work alongside other dedicated citizens for the betterment of Forbes.

"He should feel proud of his enormous contribution to his community and I thank him for it," Mr Donato said.

Forbes Preschool

Mr Donato acknowledged the great work of the Forbes Preschool, work which exceeds that of a regular early learning centre.

Now under the directorship of Amy Shine, the Forbes Preschool moved to its purpose-built premises in 2016 where it provides a range of services with early‑learning at its core.

More a hub for community service, Forbes Preschool is striving to provide wrap-around support in the areas of allied health, with a Speech, Physio and Occupational Therapy program at the forefront. It hosted a pop-up immunisation clinic, hosts a regular mothers group and can provide information and guidance in other areas.

The Forbes Preschool also strives for inclusivity in its enrolment of about 150 kids and has 26 staff members on its books. Specialised services for children are often overwhelmed in the bush and a place like Forbes Preschool is ahead of its time when it comes to supporting its community.

Jessica Ashcroft

Jessica has the prestigious honour of being named as the winner of the NRL 2022 Women in League Award. Since she was a young girl playing in the Forbes Magpies Juniors, Jessica was a standout with her passion for her chosen sport.

As she rose through the ranks to now play in the senior league, Jessica became a role model for women and girls – proving first-hand that rugby league is not just a sport for boys and men.

Six years ago, Jessica took on the task of refereeing at a time when sport is calling out for more officials in the game. Her involvement in so many facets of the game from league tag, to playing, coaching and refereeing has given her a legendary persona in the game in Forbes and district. Forbes and my electorate salute Jessica.

Dan and Lana Nicholson - Topsoil Organics

The recipients of Business NSW's excellence in sustainability award for 2023, Forbes' Topsoil Organics has a focus on zero waste to landfill by the end of this year, a lofty goal but one the couple believes can be achieved.

The couple has a background in agriculture and soil science and is directing that knowledge towards pioneering a sustainable business model that takes excess supermarket organic produce and organic domestic bin waste to create healthy soil.

In their $4 million built-for-purpose shed, the Nicholsons are working towards turning the plastic packaging covering supermarket waste into a reclaimable resource, using black soldier fly larvae to clean that material.

The goal is to turn the larvae into protein for pet food before they pupate.

"This is a dynamic and exciting business that demonstrates ingenuity and the Nicholsons' courage to follow their ideals when it comes to true sustainability," Mr Donato said.

Forbes National BBQ Championship

Mr Donato acknowledged the success of the National Barbecue Championship round held at Lake Forbes.

Over two days, teams from across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia travelled to Forbes to put their grilling and smoking skills to the test, celebrating the craft and culture of Australian barbecue.

The event featured live demonstrations, market stalls, children's activities, music, and a vibrant festival atmosphere that brought locals and visitors together.

It showcased not only culinary talent, but also Forbes' growing ambition to establish itself as the barbecue capital of Australia - an aspiration with strong potential to boost regional tourism and local economic activity.

Mr Donato commended Forbes Shire Council for their vision in hosting this event, particularly acknowledging Deputy Mayor Councillor Chris Roylance for his leadership and organisation.

"Their efforts highlight what can be achieved when community, industry, and local government work together to create unique and engaging events. This championship has laid groundwork for an even larger celebration in years to come, strengthening community spirit and shining a spotlight on Forbes as a welcoming and dynamic regional destination," he said.

Noel Hocking

Mr Donato said he would like to pay tribute not only to Noel's physical achievements but also to his commitment to raising funds for the CanAssist branch in his local community.

Mr Hocking's dedication to raising funds is a testament to the way rural communities in my electorate band together to help each other in times of need. As well as taking part in the 30km walk, Mr Hocking and his wife Joy have opened up their home garden to the public to boost fundraising efforts.

Overcoming injuries in the early days of his training, Mr Hocking is a role model in his community proving you are never too old to try something new.

The beneficiary of the walk, CanAssist, plays a vital role in rural communities by paying the travel and accommodation costs of cancer patients as they travel to cities for treatment. This goes a long way to improving health outcomes for cancer patients who are often disadvantaged by the tyranny of distance.

Nedd Brockmann

Mr Donato acknowledged the outstanding achievements of Nedd Brockmann, 2026 Young Australian of the Year, in Parliament.

Nedd has become a powerful national voice for empathy, community responsibility, and determination.

Raised in Bedgerabong and educated here in Orange, he embodies the values so often found in regional Australia - resilience, humility, and a willingness to help others without hesitation.

In 2022, Nedd ran from Perth to Bondi to raise awareness and funds for people experiencing homelessness. His effort captured the attention of the country and raised more than $2.5 million, but its impact reached far beyond the dollar figure.

Nedd challenged Australians to confront the realities of homelessness not as a distant problem, but as a shared responsibility. He reminded us that every person deserves dignity and safety.

Since then, Nedd has continued to champion this cause through public speaking, community engagement and further endurance feats, inspiring Australians of all ages to act with purpose and compassion.

Nedd remains deeply connected to his regional roots, regularly returning to mentor young people and reinforce that greatness can begin anywhere. I congratulate and commend Nedd for his leadership and commitment to others.

Sam Parish

Sam Parish has been named a finalist in the 2026 Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Rural Achiever Award - recognition that reflects Sam's growing leadership in the agricultural sector and his strong commitment to our regional communities.

Sam has developed a reputation as a forward-looking agribusiness professional. In his role with Wise Repro, he works with producers across Australia to improve livestock genetics, reproductive performance, and on-farm decision-making.

"His ability to translate emerging technologies into practical, real‑world strategies is helping producers build more resilient herds, lift productivity, and strengthen the long‑term sustainability of their operations," Mr Donato said.

This contribution extends beyond industry outcomes.

"Agriculture remains central to the economic and social fabric of regional NSW, and Sam's work supports the continued vitality of family farms, agricultural businesses, and rural communities," Mr Donato said.

Sam is also a strong advocate for promoting agriculture more broadly. Through podcasting, media engagement, and his involvement in Forbes Rugby, agricultural shows and local events, he helps showcase the people and opportunities that shape regional Australia.

Phillip Wells

Mr Donato congratulated Phillip Wells on his retirement after an amazing 50 year career in optometry, 48 of which have been in Forbes.

A Red Bend boarder in 1965, Mr Wells returned to Forbes in 1976 to open his business in Rankin Street. He has gone on to treat, in some cases, three generations of the same family during his career.

It was while he was at Red Bend Mr Wells discovered his interest in optometry, the difference his own eye-sight correction made to his life inspired him to do the same for others. Alongside his community, Mr Wells has battled floods, his initial rooms on Cross Street flooded before he moved to the current Rankin Street premises.

Like most professions, optometry has advanced enormously in the 50 years Mr Wells has been involved but he has adapted and adopted technology. Screens now have a major impact on eyesight as well as longer life-expectancy – making regular eye check-ups and continuity of service important.