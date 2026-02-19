MATTERS OF STATE

By PHIL DONATO, STATE MEMBER FOR ORANGE

ANNUAL GRANTS WORKSHOP – REGISTER NOW!

Have you ever been frustrated when applying for grants funding?

Have you ever experienced disappointment after being told your grants funding application was unsuccessful? ... You’re definitely not alone - I hear this all the time from local community groups, clubs and organisations.

To help increase your chances of success, I’m pleased to announce my third annual free Grant-Writing Workshop, designed to give local organisations the tools and confidence they need to write stronger grant applications.

Insider tips and tricks will be shared with workshop attendees by professional grant writer Keith Whelan, better known as The Grants Guy, who will share practical, real-world advice to improve your grant application outcomes.

My free workshop will be held on Wednesday 11 March 2026, with a bump-in at 5:30pm for a 6pm sharp start, and conclude at 9pm.

I will be hosting the workshop at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, and attendance is completely free, however prior registration is essential – as places will be limited.

Priority for attendance will be given to representatives of organisations based in the Orange electorate. To secure your place, email my office at

orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au - RSVP by COB Monday 2 March 2026.

GOVERNMENT NOTIFIED

The proposed Energy-from-Waste (EfW) development is being facilitated by the NSW Government’s Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation (RGDC) as the proposed project is for the development in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

The RGDC is a state government department which falls within the remit of Minister Moriarty – who has ultimate responsibility for the State’s four Special Active Precincts.

Last week in the NSW Parliament I met with the Minister for Agriculture. Regional NSW and Western NSW, The Hon. Tara Moriarty MLC.

I organised this face-to-face meeting with Minister Moriarty to formally notify the NSW Government of my firm opposition to the development of any EfW facility at Parkes.

I took the time to outline to Minister Moriarty the year-long due diligence process I have undertaken which led me to my conclusion that Parkes is not an appropriate location for any facility of this kind. My field research visit to Kwinana in Western Australia and the multi-faceted community engagement confirmed and cemented my position.

Whilst in parliament, I delivered a speech outlining my reasons for opposing the proposed EfW at Parkes. My speech can be viewed by visiting the following link: https://shorturl.at/Vc21e

In light of the overwhelming opposition from the community of Parkes towards the proposed development of an Energy-from-Waste facility at the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, I asked the Government whether consideration would be given to an alternative and more appropriate location for this development – one which is closer to the source of the waste, which is predominantly metropolitan generated.

The response given was long-winded, however my interpretation of it was that the government will not be considering an alternative location for the proposed development.

I remain in solidarity with the Parkes and neighbouring communities, and I will continue to oppose this development. My question and the response can be viewed by visiting the following link: https://shorturl.at/Vm7ao

On 28 February I will be joining members of the Parkes community for a peaceful walk in unity against the proposed development of the EfW facility, and showing my support for our farmers and the central west agricultural industry.

The walk will commence at 9.30am from the Sir Henry Parkes statue and proceed to Cooke Park.

I would invite you all to join me and help send a message to the NSW Government.

PARKINSON’S DISEASE

Recently in NSW Parliament, together with my parliamentary colleagues Dr. Joe McGirr MP and Robert Dwyer MP we co-hosted the inaugural parliamentary friends of Parkinson’s Disease event at Parliament House.

Over 70,000 people live with Parkinson’s in this state, it is a debilitating, degenerative neurological condition with presently no known cure.

This parliamentary event brought together those living with this disease, carers, researchers, medical professionals and advocates. We also heard of the important work our Parkinson’s nurses are doing out in the field right across the state. They are amazing - but we need more of them!

I am looking forward to hosting another event later in the year to continue the advocacy for those living with Parkinson’s in our communities.