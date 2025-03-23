Forbes Sorting and Penning had the pleasure of hosting the first professional horse clinician to use the new Multipurpose Equestrian Centre indoor arena when Steve Henderson visited on the weekend.

Steve is an ambassador for Downunder horsemanship which teaches horsemen and horsewomen The Method - a step by step training program created by Clinton Anderson.

Eight locals participated in the two-day fundamental training clinic, which teaches both horses and their riders to communicate through body language.

It works through how to desensitise your horse to different situations, softening exercises to make your horse more responsive, and the one rein stop which is like an emergency handbrake, Wayne Molloy from Forbes Sorting and Penning explains.

The improvement in all horses and riders was amazing.

Steve helped participants step out of their comfort zone with the end result that all horses and riders were able to canter relaxed and on a loose rein around the indoor arena - also giving the participants knowledge and skills on training their horses in the future.

A big thank you must go out to the Forbes Shire Council for making this great venue available to the local horse clubs.

With the temperatures soaring to 40 degrees on the weekend the MEC indoor arena was great, not only out of the elements but providing a safe and secure riding venue - a great asset to our town.