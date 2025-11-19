The Forbes Squash Club’s annual presentation was held on Saturday afternoon 1 November at the South Forbes Tennis Courts and Club House on a perfect sunny day.

There were a few apologies but a good crowd attended including life members Robyn Acheson, Pete Cowhan and Garry Dempsey.

The year’s Championships, comp winners, runners up and line toppers as well as special awards and prizes were presented to the many recipients.

The Club Person award went to Darryn Piper for his dedication and long service to the club across all areas.

An extra highlight was another long term player and tireless committee member Graham Coombs receiving life membership.

Most improved male was Marcus Hardy, most improved female Shanna Nock.

Most dedicated junior was awarded to Robey McMillan.

A special thanks is due to the hard working committee members led by Chudleighs and Cowhans for organising and also ensuring that we could all enjoy such a delicious barbecue and salad lunch followed by yummy deserts; preceding the awards.

Throughout the afternoon many, especially the younger members, had a ball making use of the tennis facilities and enjoying the lovely day with some fun activities thrown in.

Congratulations to all award recipients and thanks to all who could attend for making the special day so fantastic.