Bogan Gate retains a firm grip on the Grinsted Cup, denying a challenge from Forbes this week in their 14th consecutive defence.

The Cup holders batting first at Parkes' Spicer Oval on Sunday morning, Paul Dunford led the charge notching up 69 runs.

It was Forbes' Ben Seyffer (4/49 off 12) who eventually sent the bails flying to bring his innings to an end.

Captain Ryan Dunford added 25 as Forbes bowled their hosts out for 185 in the 49th over.

For the bowling side Dan Sweeney (1/31 off 15 overs) kept the pressure on and Jacob Reid who took 3/62 off 11 overs later in the innings to constrain Bogan Gate.

But the Rabbits showed how they've held this historic trophy for the past two seasons when they went to the field: they took consistent wickets to have Forbes out for 40 runs.

Tommy Caldwell was sensational in the field, taking four catches in gully.

Charlie Mitton (6) and Selwyn Bale (3) opened the batting for Forbes but Israel Symington (3/12 off seven) struck early in the innings.

Andrew Britt claimed 3/24 off eight overs; and Pete Thomas took 2/3 without even bowling a full over.

Dylan Sheady was Forbes' top scorer with 10 not out.

Bogan Gate now prepare to host Condobolin in the next challenge, scheduled for Sunday March 2 with venue to be announced.