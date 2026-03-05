FORBES DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

On Sunday, March 1, the Forbes representative squad made the trip to Victoria Park 1, Dubbo to meet Singleton in a bid to claim a NSW Country grand final position.

After a successful representative season thus far, the team had suffered their first defeat for the 2025/26 season at the hands of a very impressive Singleton outfit.

The day had started with Singleton winning the toss and electing to bat, with captain Dan Sweeney and the Forbes troops heading into the field.

Forbes were able to strike early and were able to hold Singleton to 4/98 at drinks, although after the break period Singleton managed to build some strong partnerships and the innings finished at 6/269 for the opposition.

Wickets taken on the day by Dan Sweeney (1), Ky O’Byrne (1), Ollie Patterson (2) and Ben Seyffer (2), with catches taken by Peter Webb (1), Ky O’Byrne (1) and wicket keeper Charlie Mitton (2).

After the lunch break, Forbes had a total of 270 runs set to chase.

It was an unfortunate day for the team with the bat, the Forbes outfit were restricted to a team total of 58 runs, with Ollie Patterson top scoring on 15. This will see Forbes eliminated in the journey to the NSW Country Plate.

The squad have done a great job across the last nine weeks, to progress this far, coming one game short of the NSW Country Plate Final.

With a great achievement and experience had, the last match for the Forbes XI will be for the Grinsted Cup against West Wyalong, at West Wyalong on Sunday, 8 March.

West Wyalong retained the Cup on Sunday after a challenge from Trundle.

Trundle batted first and made 175, Blake Ridges topping the scoring with 51 and Braden Coburn 37 in that effort.

In reply, West Wyalong made 180 with two wickets in hand.