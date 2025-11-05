On a warm Saturday morning Aussie Croquet was played on 1 November 2025 with 28 members in attendance.

All three games were won on the day by Colleen Liebich, Tony Bernardi & Neville Spry. Congratulations to those winners.

A score of 14/7 was recorded when Russell Anderson & Kevin Wenning were defeated by John Allegri & Bill Scott. Also again Russell Anderson & Allan Jones were defeated strongly by Kevin Rubie (solo) 14/9.

A close score of 14/13 was recorded when David Williams & May Jones trailed Tony Bernardi & Cheryl Toohey, also likewise Bill Scott & John Farah were defeated by Fay Picker & David West 14/13.

14/12 scores were recorded by Tony Bernardi & Bill Scott defeating Fay Picker & May Jones 14/12, Elvy Quirk & Harley Stewart defeated David West & Ray Burridge 14/12, John Browne & Noel Jolliffe defeated Sally Perry & Vince Roberts 14/12, Colleen Liebich & Cheryl Toohey defeated unknown & Ray Burridge also 14/12.

14/11 scores were as follows: Rex Toole & John Browne defeated Neil Riley & John Allegri, Harley Stewart & Neville Spry defeated Allan Jones & Neil Riley, John Farah & Ray Burridge defeated Rex Toole & Geoff Coles, Neville Spry & Russell Anderson defeated Harley Stewart & Irene Riley, Neil Riley & Frank Donohoe defeated Elvy Quirk & May Jones, Rex Toole & Sally Perry defeated John Allegri & David Williams.

14/10 scores as follows: Neville Spry & Sally Perry defeated Irene Riley & Geoff Coles, John Farah & Colleen Liebich defeated Noel Jolliffe & Vince Roberts, Kevin Wenning & David Williams defeated Frank Donohoe & Rex Toole, Colleen Liebich & Kevin Rubie defeated Fay Picker & Anne Stewart, Elvy Quirk & David West defeated Frank Donohoe & Neil Riley, Tony Bernardi & Noel Jolliffe defeated Anne Stewart & John Browne, Kevin Rubie & Kevin Wenniong defeated Vince Roberts & Geoff Coles.

On a very blustery and cold morning Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday 4 November with 29 keen players in attendance.

Some good scores were recorded on the day.

Helen Lupis & Barbara Bruce trailed John Browne & John Farah 12/1; Graham Falconer & Sue Jolliffe also trailed Allan Jones & Fay Picker 11/2; whilst also Kevin Wenning & Ray Martin went down to Lyall Strudwick & Bill Scott 11/2.

A score of 10/3 was recorded when Noel Jolliffe playing solo defeated Irene Riley (solo).

9/4 scores were as follows: John Allegri & unknown def Irene Riley & Graham Falconer, Rex Toole (so-lo) def Vince Roberts & Tony Bernardi, Peter West & May Jones def Irene Riley & Kevin Wenning, Noel Jolliffe & Kevcn Rubie def def Ray Martin & John Allegri.

8/5 scores recorded were as follows: May Jones & John Browne def Helen Lupis & Rex Toole, Lyall Strudwick & Kevin Rubie def Peter West & Elvy Quirk, May Jones & Mal Smith def Colleen Liebich & Frank Donohoe, Margaret Dent & Neil Riley def Pam Thomson & Peter West, Neil Riley (solo) def Allan Jones (solo): Tony Bernardi & Vince Roberts def John Browne & Mal Smith.

7/6 close scores on the day were recorded by the following: Neil Riley & Mal Smith def Fay Picker & Vince Roberts, Kevin Wenning & Margaret Dent def Noel & Sue Jolliffe, Barbara Bruce & Sally Perry def Ray Martin & Tony Bernardi, Colleen Liebich & Allan Jones def Pam Thomson & Frank Donohoe, John Allegri & Sally Perry def Elvy Quirk & Kevin Rubie, Elvy Quirk & Sally Perry def Sue Jolliffe & Rex Toole, Bill Scott & Pam Thomson def Lyall Strudwick & Margaret Dent.

Three games on the day were won by Sally Perry, Neil Riley & May Jones. Well done.

All should be aware of the new starting time for the summer season, play starts at 9am with arrival by 8.45 am to get names in the draw.

For those keen members who are willing to help with the setting up arrival by 8am.

A very special thank you to the few dedicated members who come early day after day to help set up. Very much appreciated.

A special thank you to Forbes Council for regular mowing and marking of our croquet lawns. Of course it comes at a cost to the Croquet Club but we are more than appreciate of their efforts.

Our Christmas holidays and other arrangements are getting closer and all dates are posted on the no-tice board at the Croquet Club.

Stay safe. Stay well.