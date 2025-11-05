After 10 weeks of our two night spring competition, one week was left for teams to battle it out for a finals placement.

Which teams would become spring comp champs?

Wednesday’s first and second placed teams, Jones and Cowhans were all systems go.

Team Captains Cooper and Ellie played a frisky three setter, resulting in a 6-1 score.

In contrast Lucas Jones and Lindy Cowhan had a drawn out five setter.

Set one went to Lucas 15-13 but Lindy fought back taking two sets 15-8 and 15-1.

Lucas turned things around again though, taking sets four and five 15-10 and ditto 15-10 giving Lucas a 4-3 score.

This put Jones ahead 10 points to 4 and despite Beth Cannon's loss to Nate Markwort 1-6 Jones still won 11 to 10 making Jones team the Spring Comp Wednesday night champs by a crucial one point margin, quite a narrow but dramatic finish.

Wednesday line toppers were as follows.

Line one: Cooper Jones 54 points. Line two: Bec Jones 51. Line three: Nate Markwort 52.

Thursday night’s finalists, Dawes and Hornerys; the teams which led the comp from early on, retained their one and two positions throughout.

A three set match followed by five, four set battles made for very entertaining finals squash with each team swinging one way then the other.

Skippers Oli and Sam played a tight, three set match where Sam’s retrieving was exceptional requiring Oli to dig deep, which he did, the score line displaying Oli’s increasing grip on the win; 16-14, 15-13, 15-8.

Sub Dan Bayley and Alex Doyle’s four setter gave Hornerys a win but Shanna Nock’s 5-2 defeat of Cam Dale swung things back Dawes way.

Pete Cowhan won set one 15-11 against Scott Webb but Scott claimed the next three and another win for Hornerys.

Tim Welsh’s and Dennis Haynes’ 5-2 wins against Greg Ridge and Sam Mackay respectively ensured Dawes their finals success so Dawes became Spring Comps Thursday night Champs 25 points to Hornerys 17.

Thursday’s Line Toppers were. Line one: Oli Dawes 43 points. Line two: Alex Doyle 53. Line three: Shanna Nock 46. Line four: Scott Webb 41. Line five: Claire Bayley 39. Line six: Claire Bayley 35.