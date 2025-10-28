Hometown hero Nedd Brockmann laced up his runners for an early morning jog around Forbes on Saturday as part of a national tour cheering on those tackling his Uncomfortable Challenge for homelessness.

The endurance athlete joined locals for a community run and to celebrate the efforts of Sam Parish, Sam Johnston and Bill Ryan who ran 100 kilometres overnight from Condobolin to Forbes to raise money for We Are Mobilise.

Thanks to CommBank sponsorship, he was able to present the team with a $10,000 cheque towards their fundraising.

Their challenge was just one of many under way during the 10-day Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge and the man who inspired them has been dropping in to be part of it in just about every state.

This time last year Nedd was pounding the track, covering an incredible 1000 miles in 12 days, 13 hours, and raising $3.7 million.

This year it’s over to us and Nedd couldn't be more excited to see the way individuals and communities are taking it up.

“It’s exciting,” he said.

“We’ve been hopping between states and getting around people doing their own Uncomfortable Challenge.”

Those challenges are many and varied as people all across the country get on board for the cause.

“Some are running 5km a day, some 42km a day,” Nedd said.

“Some are sleeping outside for 10 nights, some are doing a stand-up comedy gig.

“It’s very very cool.”

What’s even more incredible is how each community is surrounding those taking up the challenge: they’d raised $900,000 in the first five days.

“It’s awesome to see the boys and the way Forbes got around them – that to me is what’s been really cool about this whole Uncomfortable Challenge,” Nedd said.

“Everyone’s communities are getting around them.

“We’ve got all these little fires of communities building this huge blazing heap which is the fundraising tally.”

From Nedd’s first 50 marathons in 50 days to his run across this vast continent and to last year’s 1000 mile epic, Nedd’s always been focused on raising funds that support people into housing.

Millions have now been raised to see Mobilise launch unique funding programs to do just that.

Nedd’s seeing it in real time. During the challenge he had a message land in his Instagram inbox from someone who’d just got the keys to their apartment after three years of homelessness.

They’d just found out the first 12 weeks of their rent were paid through the program.

When they tuned into Sunrise and saw Nedd being interviewed, they wrote to share their story.

“It was a really special moment,” Nedd said.