Lenny Iyer has been presented with the 2024 Phillip Adams Encouragement Award for his outstanding efforts in the pool.

The award - named for the Forbes Olympian - is presented to a sportsperson who shows exceptional talent in their chosen field and is well on their way to achieving sporting excellence.

Lenny won the highest award - the Mary Messner Award - at the annual Forbes Fins swimming club presentation last year.

The award recognises effort, attitude, ability, perseverance, commitment and just generally being a great squad member.