By FORBES DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

It's grand final week in men's cricket.

Saturday 8 March, both the A grade and the B grade trophies will be challenged, with the A grade to be battled out between Forbes Battapi and Condobolin Boomerangs, and the B grade to be decided between the Trundle Ducks and the Postie Tigers.

Over the weekend, there was a great display of two strong games in the A grade semi final, first with a courageous and hopeful VCR side coming up against a dominant Forbes Battapi side, proving to be a great contest, VCR batted first setting what hoped to be a competitive and defendable total.

But as the Battapi have proven thus far this season, they are the real deal, flexing their muscle in the run chase to overcome VCR’s total in a matter of 23.4 overs, only one wicket down.

In the second A grade qualifier, it was a battle of Condobolin.

This quality match up between the Boomerangs and Kiacatoo lived up to the excitement and went down to the wire.

After a shaky start, Boomerangs in a position of 5-23 (12.0 overs), they managed to set a total of 91 (28.4 overs).

Kiacatoo looked to be off to a flying start in the run chase. At the halfway mark, Kiacatoo were at a commanding total of 4-55 (15.0 overs), but with Boomerangs turning on a strong bowling display after drinks, it was enough for the Boomerangs to hold off a successful run chase, causing Kiacatoo to fall agonisingly close of three runs to win.

In the B grade, Postie Tigers will progress to the B grade final against an in-form Trundle Ducks Cricket Club side.

Postie Tigers come into grand final week after the Vandenberg Colts unfortunately had to forfeit their B grade semi final berth.

A Grade grand final qualifier 1

Forbes Battapi defeated VCR

1st Innings VCR 6/125 (30.0 overs)

J. Reid 36

P. Webb 29

S. Bale 27

H. Leadbitter 3/14 (6.0)

O. Patterson 2/16 (3.0)

S. Jarrett 1/28 (6.0)

2nd Innings Forbes Battapi 1/132 (23.4 overs)

C. Mitton 53*

W. Gordon 42

B. Seyffer 30*

N. Hessel 1/32 (4.0)

A Grade qualifier 2

Condobolin Boomerangs defeated Condo/Kiacatoo

1st Innings Condobolin Boomerangs all out for 91 (28.4 overs)

S. Bell 15

T. Smith 13

T. Atkinson 10

G. Smith 3/10 (6.0)

R. Smith 2/11 (4.4)

D. White 2/12 (6.0)

2nd Innings Condo/Kiacatoo all out for 89 (28.0 overs)

C. Venables 34

F. Ross 11

D. White 10

T. Atkinson 2/5 (3.0)

H. Cartwright 2/12 (6.0)

M. Atkinson 2/23 (6.0)

B Grade grand final qualifier

Postie Tigers defeated Vandenberg Colts due to forfeit