As the finals of the International Masters Cricket Over 50’s World Cup intensify in Sri Lanka, former Forbes junior cricketer Glen Giddings has played a pivotal role in leading Australia to victory in several key matches on the global stage.

Giddings, an all-rounder, began his cricket career at just seven years of age in the Forbes local junior cricket competition.

Reflecting on those early days, he recalls, “It was extremely hot, I was only seven, and I’m not sure how I played, but I’ve loved the game ever since.”

Growing up in Forbes, Giddings was immersed in the spirit of cricket from a young age.

A proud School Captain of Forbes High School in 1987, he spent countless afternoons at the cricket nets, bat in hand, with his father, Ken Giddings, tirelessly throwing down balls to help hone his skills.

When asked about his greatest influence in junior cricket, Giddings quickly responded, "Bruce Elliott."

"Bruce dedicated countless hours each season coaching, building skills and a strong sense of teamwork," he said.

Giddings was only a junior, when he played for Forbes in the Grinsted Cup and was part of the winning team in 1985.

His cricket career has spanned over five decades, with Giddings representing clubs and teams such as Forbes, Lachlan Zone, Western Suburbs in Sydney, Gravesend in Kent, U.K., Orange Cyms, Western Zone, Eastern Suburbs in Sydney, Gosford, Kincumber Avoca, and the Central Coast Over 50’s. Now, he adds the Australian Over 50’s team to his impressive list of cricketing achievements.

Giddings made his first-grade debut for Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club in Sydney in November 1996.

Several years earlier, he had moved to England to pursue both his career and the opportunity to play cricket for Gravesend in Kent.

During the ongoing International Masters series in Sri Lanka, the Australian Over 50’s team has remained undefeated through all six matches.

In a thrilling encounter, Australia triumphed over South Africa, successfully chasing a challenging target of 265.

With four runs needed in the final over, Giddings sealed the victory by hitting a boundary off the first ball, completing the chase in the 45th over.

In Sri Lanka, Giddings has showcased his expertise with both bat and ball, using his vast experience and composure to guide the team to victory.

His contributions have been invaluable, both on the field and in leadership.

Beyond his own playing career, Giddings has been dedicated to developing cricket at the grassroots level.

His commitment includes coaching in the NSW Country Junior Academy program, managing a junior representative team on the Central Coast, and contributing to several committees, including those for the Eastern Suburbs and Central Coast Over 50’s teams.

Reflecting on his love for the game, Giddings credits his roots in Forbes for shaping his passion.

Looking ahead to the future of the sport, he says, “If I were leading a state cricket association, my top two priorities would be to invest in enhancing country facilities and bridging the significant gap between metropolitan and regional areas".

"The country consistently produces a wealth of talent, and improving these facilities would offer a valuable return on investment, ensuring both on-field success and long-term growth for the sport," he said.

The finals of the International Masters Cricket Over 50’s World Cup are under way, to follow the games visit www.thepapare.com