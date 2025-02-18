Bogan Gate has held the Grinsted Cup in the first challenge of the summer.

The Rabbits, into their third season defending the historic trophy, met Trundle Ducks on Forbes’ lakeside ovals on Sunday morning.

With a couple of new and returning local faces on a largely unchanged team, Bogan Gate headed out to bat first in cool conditions.

They set a total 7/179, which was to prove too tough for Trundle to chase down.

Newcomer Luke Walmsley debuted with a valuable 30 for his team, batting as opener with Alan Umbers.

First drop batsman Miles Smith made 46 and the top score of the day went to Phil Dunford.

C Anderson took three for 30 for Trundle, those three all caught out on a busy day for the Ducks’ fielders.

D Byrne took 2/28 off nine overs and Adam Hall 1/16 off nine.

Trundle headed to the centre after lunch with a task ahead of them, Andrew Britt striking quickly to claim the wicket of opener Stu Robbins (4) caught and bowled.

Top scorer for the Ducks was T Parker, who held the ground for his team amassing 35 runs with three boundaries among them before he was caught off the bowling of Joey Tanswell.

T Umbers added 14 and Adam Hall 19 as Trundle built to a total of 107.

The first three wickets fell to Britt’s bowling, Joey Tanswell claimed two wickets and Blake Smith two. Phil Dunford and Miles Smith accounted for the rest.

Forbes now challenge Bogan Gate next Sunday.

Bogan Gate’s team is: Captain Ryan Dunford; Phil Dunford; Miles Smith; Blake Smith; Tom Caldwell; Pete Thomas; Alex Umbers; Joey Tanswell; Jake Magill; Luke Walmsley; Andrew Britt.