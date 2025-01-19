By FORBES AND DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

In round two of the Western Zone Plate, Forbes XI played against Condobolin XI at SRA Ground at Condobolin.

Forbes XI won the toss and elected to bat, and on a hot muggy day, with a firm grassy pitch, this choice looked to be the right call by captain Dan Sweeney.

The batting was opened by Charlie Mitton and Jordan Wright, the boys creating a short partnership with Charlie falling for 13 runs.

Further contributions made through the middle order through Wright (19), Ben Seyffer (5), Peter Webb (26), Harry Leadbitter (9), Dan Sweeney (4).

The tail also made valuable contributions towards the end of the innings with Selwyn Bale and Will Seyffer, but with the bat in hand, the innings of Forbes XI was orchestrated by Jack Cole with an unbeaten 52* leading the away side to a final of 9/162.

Happy with the final total, captain Dan led the team onto the field, opening the bowling with Harry Leadbitter, both Sweeney (1/22 off 7 overs) and Leadbitter (0/7 off 7 overs). First change attack start to inflict the damage to Condobolin with Oliver Patterson taking a wicket before first drinks.

Both Patterson and Peter Webb inflicted further damage after the break with Patterson taking 3/12 off 6 overs and Webb taking a stellar 6/11 off 5.5 overs. Condobolin collapsing and finished all out for a total of 55.

With Forbes XI taking the win in round two of the Western Zone Plate, the next round will be played against Mudgee XI at Molong on Sunday January 19. Forbes will be hoping for another strong performance and a good crowd of supporters.

FORBES 9/162 (50.0 overs)

Jack Cole 52*

Peter Webb 26

Jordan Wright 19

CONDOBOLIN 10/55 (25.5 overs)

Peter Webb 6/11 (5.5 overs)

Oliver Patterson 3/12 (6.0 overs)

Dan Sweeney 1/22 (7.0 overs)