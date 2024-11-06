The Forbes and District Cricket Association's Summer competition has begun and Saturday saw cracking cricket weather for Round 1.

Round 1 results are:

VC Reid vs TIGERS

Tigers went out to bat and were all out for 112 off 29.0 overs with top scores to A Wykamp 23 and M Stirling 18.

Best bowlers for VCR were M.Wright 4/11 off two overs, and J Reid 1/5 off four.

VCR chased down the total in 18 overs, with top scores to J Wright 64 (not out) and J Reid 39 (not out).

I Sly claiming 1/25 off six overs.

Condo/Kiactoo took on Condo Boomerangs.

Condo/Kiactoo were 6/196 after 30 overs with B Koop retiring on 101, and Z Grimmond making 37.

Boomerangs bowlers were E.Heffernan 3/21 (4.0 overs) and J.Doyle 1/6 (3.0 overs).

In reply, Condo Boomerangs were all out for 146 (30.0) with top scores to H.Cartwright 35 and B.Riley 28.

Dangerous bowlers were M.Quin 3/28 (6.0 overs) and N.Vincent 2/22 (6.0 overs).

In Trundle, there was a tie between Forbes Battapi and Trundle Ducks.

Battapi set a total of 112, with the loss of two wickets in their 20 overs.

Top scores to K.O’Byrne 39 and C.Mitton 30.

Leading the way with the ball for Trundle were J. Liesegang 1/11 (4.0 overs) and C.Anderson 1/30 (3.0 overs).

Battapi then bundled Trundle all out for 112 off 19.5 overs with top scores to J Moss 63 and C Skinner 17.

Effective with the ball for Battapi were B.Syffer 2/16 (4.0 overs) and J.Syler 2/3 (2.0 overs).

Round 2 across the district's grounds this Saturday.