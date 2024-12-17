After some wet and wild weekends resulting in back to back washouts, there was some fantastic cricket weather and with that come some great cricketing results in the Forbes and District Cricket Association senior competition on Saturday.

Forbes Battapi defeated Condo/Kiactoo

The Battapi went in to bat first and were 9/128 after 30 overs.

Top scorers were K. O’Byrne 39 and O. Patterson 31* while N. Turner was dangerous for the bowling side taking 3/10 off 2.0 overs and C. Venables claimed 3/21 off 6.0 overs.

Condo/Kiactoo headed to the middle but were bundled out for 68 in 19.0 overs.

T. Ross was best with bat with 22, G. Johnson added 16.

O. Patters did the damage for Battapi taking 4/7 off 3.0 over, and R. Graham 2/10 off 4.0 overs.

Trundle Ducks defeated VCR.

The Ducks batted first and were 7/119 after 30.0 overs.

Top scorers were P. Williams 34 and B. Watt 25.

Taking the wickets for VC Reid were M. Wright 2/19 off 3.0 overs and J. Wright 2/22 off 6.0 overs.

VCR headed to the centre but despite a 52 by an in-form J Wright supported by a 10* by J Smith they were 9/103 for their 30.0 overs.

Best bowling for Trundle was by J. Liesegang 2/13 off 3.0 overs and P. Williams 2/18 off 6.0 overs.

Vandenberg Colts defeated Tigers.

Tigers batted first but were bundled out for 72 off 21.0 overs.

J. Sherritt scored 27 and H. Willis 12, but the bowling of M. Hazel 3/7 off 3.0 overs and A. Flick 2/2 off 1.0 overs took care of the competition.

In reply Vandenberg Colts achieved the required runs with the loss of just two wickets in 17 overs.

T. Glasson top scored with 33 and J. Ellison was 30 not out.

Best with the ball for the Tigers were J. Skinner 1/15 off 4.0 overs and H. Hodges 1/23 off 5.0 overs.