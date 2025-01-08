Forbes cricket XI has opened their Western Zone Plate campagin with a win over Trundle.

The local team hosted Trundle at South Circle Oval before Christmas, the visitors winning the toss and electing to bat.

Trundle set a total of 138, all out for 138 off 45.3 overs.

Forbes' fast bowling attack, of Harry Leadbitter, Toby Hurford, Henry Hodges and Ollie Patterson led by captain Dan Sweeney, was in full force.

Unsung hero Peter Webb stole the show with a blistering 4/31 (10.0 overs), and was supported well by Sweeney 3/24 (9.3 overs), Hurford, Leadbitter and Patterson all taking one wicket each.

With the wicket of Wright striking Forbes early, a solid partnership was formed between Webb and Hurford.

Soon after, the partnership was broken, but the Forbes total was increased with middle order contributions of Leadbitter, Welsh, Cole and O’Byrne.

The total was chased down successfully by Tom Glasson and Dan Sweeney, with Forbes taking home the win of the first round of the Western Zone Plate.

Forbes' top figures of the day were: P. Webb 4/31 (10.0); D. Sweeney 3/24 (9.3); T. Hurford 1/24 (10.0); and with the ball P. Webb 49; H. Leadbitter 22; T. Hurford 14.