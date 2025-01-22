Matches played in round ten ended in a variety of results.

Three games were played, with those being Vandenberg Colts vs VCR, Condobolin Boomerangs vs Trundle Ducks and Tigers vs Forbes Battapi. Victories going to VCR, Condobolin Boomerangs and Forbes Battapi respectively.

VCR defeated Vandenberg Colts

Vandenberg Colts went in to bat first and made 109 off 29.5 overs, all out.

Top scorers were: J. Ellison 33; Z. Hartwig 30 and T. McNamara 23.

VCR's bowlers were dangerous with best figures: M. Wright 3/15 (2.5 overs); S. Bale 3/15 (5.0 overs); P. Webb 2/16 (6.0 overs).

VCR went out to chase the runs over 22.4 overs, with six wickets falling as they achieved 110.

D. Riches 36 topped the scoring, J. Wright 16 and L. Flakelar 12 not out.

J. Little was terrific for the bowlers taking 2/9 (1.4 overs); R. Goodsell 2/24 (5.0 overs); andZ. Hartwig 1/10 (3.0 overs).

Condobolin Boomerangs defeated Trundle Ducks.

Condobolin were first to bat, finishing the 30 overs 5/187.

Knocking up a century was C. Sloane 106* (retired); with M. Atkinson 44* and A. Milne 11.

Taking wickets for Trundle were L. McDean 2/26 (6.0 overs); J. Liesegang 1/14 (4.0 overs) and L. Watt 1/31 (6.0 overs).

The Ducks headed to the centre to bat but could only total 9/113 off 30.0 overs.

S. Robbins top scored with 22 closely followed by L. McDean 18 and P. Taylor 16*.

Brutal with the ball for Condobolin were M. Atkinson 5/16 (6.0 overs); T. Bell took 1/13 (4.0 overs) and E. Peterson 1/13 (4.0 overs).

Back in Forbes, Forbes Battapi defeated Tigers.

Tigers went in to bat first but were bundled out for 63 off 24.5 overs.

T. Welsh topped the scoring with 27; J. Morrison 6 and J. Skinner 4.

Battapi's bowlers were on the ball with O. Patterson taking 3/9 (6.0 overs); B. Howarth 3/12 (6.0 overs) and R. Graham 3/16 (6.0 overs).

Battapi were able to make the required runs in 14.5 overs with the fall of three wickets.

W. Gordon led the way with 38*; H. Leadbitter added 11 and B. Howarth 10*.

J. Morrison 1/34 (6.0 overs), J. Sherritt 1/5 (2.0 overs) and J. Higgins 1/12 (1.5 overs) took a wicket apiece.