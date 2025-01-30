A whopping 33 runs off the last over - a six on the last ball - saw Battapi win Saturday's Super 8s cricket carnival in absolutely sizzling style.

Harry Leadbitter showed no signs of pressure as he stepped up to the crease with his team requiring 29 runs in the final over to chase down the total of 100 set by MidPro.

He sent the ball sailing over the boundary for six no less than five times off the last seven balls he faced to secure the win

Saturday saw the return of the Forbes District Cricket Association carnival with 10 teams lining up to compete in a huge day at Botanical.

There were some close games, crazy batting totals and terrific bowling figures.

Forbes Battapi went through the day undefeated, finishing at the top of Pool B and meeting VCR from Pool A in their semi-final.

MidPro topped Pool A and took on Kiacatoo from Pool B in their semi-final.

This set up an absolute blockbuster of a grand final for the late afternoon.

Midpro Engineering elected to bat first and set a strong total of 6/100 off their 8.0 overs, this total guided by knocks from Bailey Edwards 28 and Darren Riches 36.

Forbes Battapi set with the task of run chasing.

With a slow start to their innings, Angus King and Ky O’Byrne at the crease contributing totals of 27 & 33 to bring them into the frame of requiring 29 runs off the last over for victory.

Harry Leadbitter finished the innings with a rapid-fire 38 not out, securing a thrilling victory with a 6 on the final ball.

He was named player of the final, and team mate Kye O'Byrne the player of the day.

Highest individual scores for the day were Frazer Duff 100*; Toby Hurford 91* and Jordan Wright 86*.