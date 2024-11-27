The Forbes and District Cricket Association season is progressing, with some great action around the local grounds.

Saturday November 30 will see round five commence in FDCA, weather pending.

Round five will be played in 30.0 over match fixtures beginning at 1pm. This week's draw is:

Condo/Kiactoo vs Trundle Ducks @ SRA Ground, Condobolin

Forbes Battapi vs Vandenberg Colts @ Hughie Wilson Oval, Forbes

Tigers vs Condobolin Boomerangs @ South Circle Oval, Forbes

VCR will have the bye

In Round 4:

VCR defeated by Condobolin Boomerangs

VC Reid batted first and was all out for 65 (22.0 overs)

Top scorers J. Wright 25 and S. Bale 15.

E. Heffernan took a sizzling 5/10 off 5.0 overs and B. Riley 2/5 off 2.0 overs.

Condo went out to bat and made 72 in five overs with five wickets in hand.

Top scores E. Heffernan 14* and A. Milne 13.

A. Roy was dangerous for the bowlers, taking 2/9 off 2.0 overs and N. Roach 1/10 off 2.0 overs.

Vandenberg Colts defeated by Condo/Kiactoo

In the first Innings Vandenberg Colts all out for 24 (11.0 overs)

H. Hodges top scored with 11* and J. Ellison 7

Doing the damage for the bowling side were C. Venables 3/9 off 4.0 overs and B. Koop 2/7 off 4.0 overs.

Condo/Kiactoo chased the runs down in nine overs with five wickets in hand.

Top scorers were Z. Grimmond 6 and N. Grimmond 6.

J. Ellison took 2/6 off 2.0 overs and M. Glasson 1/4 off 2.0 overs.

Trundle Ducks defeated by Tigers (due to forfeit)

Forbes Battapi had the bye.

In Round 3, some great cricket was played with only just the one fixture this week due to some unfortunate forfeits rising close to game day.

Results were:

Tigers defeated by Forbes Battapi

Tigers went in to bat first, and made 117 off 28 overs.

Top scorers were J. Sherritt 27 not out and M. Stirling 25.

From the bowling side, B. Howarth took 2/26 off five overs and S. Jarrett 2/28 off four overs.

Forbes Battapi headed to the centre to bat, and overtook the total in 19 overs, with three wickets in hand: 6/120

W. Gordon top scored with 38 and C. Goodsell made 33.

Best with the ball for the Tigers were H. Hodges who claimed 4/38 off six overs, and J. Sherritt took 2/17 off four overs.

Vandenberg Colts defeated by VCR 🏆 (due to forfeit).

Trundle Ducks defeated by Condobolin Boomerangs 🏆 (due to forfeit).

Condo/Kiactoo had the bye