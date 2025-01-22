Super 8s are returning for the first time in a number of years with 12 teams nominated for this Saturday at Botanical Gardens fields.

It will be a full day’s cricket of big hitting action with each team to have at least four games on the day, closing out with an A Grade and a B Grade grand final to determine the Forbes Super 8s champions of 2025.

The majority of the teams are made up of local players and their friends however there are a number of people returning to Forbes to take part in the social day.

Super 8s is a modified game that promises a lot of fun: each innings consists of eight overs, where each team member has to bowl an over.

You can’t get out first ball, unless it’s a run out, which gives the batter the initiative to be aggressive on the smaller fields from their first ball.

Play is expected to begin about 8.30am with finals to be in the late afternoon.

The draw will be available on the Forbes and District Cricket Association Facebook, where you can check in for results as the day goes on and scheduling of the finals.

The forecast is for fine and warm weather, with the Lions Club supplying barbecue and drinks.

Forbes and District Cricket Association’s regular Saturday competition takes a break this weekend, and will resume the following Saturday.

At the moment Battapi and Condo Boomerangs make up the top two places, hot on their heels are the effervescent Trundle Ducks and Condo / Kiacatoo.

The Vandenberg Colts are making a late charge to avoid the wooden spoon. More on the weekend’s games inside this edition.

Junior competitions also to return to the field with the start of the new school year, with an update on a busy Summer for our representative juniors to come.

In men’s representative cricket, the road to the Western Zone Plate Final for the Forbes XI unfortunately came to an end in Orange on Sunday.

Forbes had progressed through the series with wins over Trundle and Condobolin to qualify for the semi-final against Mudgee.

The day started with Forbes XI winning the toss and captain Dan electing to bat.

Opening batsman Jordan Wright and Charlie Mitton started the innings off with a couple of boundaries each on a fast outfield, but Mudgee struck taking the wicket of Wright (15) in the sixth over, and a couple quick wickets of Peter Webb (2), Mitton (12), Will Gordon (0) and Harry Leadbitter followed.

A nice partnership created between Joe Ellison (23) and Selwyn Bale (21) helped to steady the ship.

Further run contributions were made through both Oliver Patterson and Jacob Reid.

Forbes XI finished with a total of 96 (31.4 overs).

After the innings break, captain Dan led the boys onto the field and into the attack with fellow bowling opener Harry Leadbitter.

Dan managed to take the only two wickets that were taken by Forbes XI.

A quality Mudgee side chased the runs in the 24th over being 2/99.

FORBES XI 10/96 (31.4 overs)

J. Ellison 23

S. Bale 21

J. Wright 15

MUDGEE XI 2/99 (23.4 overs)

D. Sweeney 2/23 (8.0 overs)

Depending on other representative results, Grinsted Cup will start early February. Bogan Gate hold the Cup.

With FORBES AND DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION