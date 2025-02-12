The Forbes District Cricket summer competition continues with things getting pretty tight leading into the final rounds.

Round 11 saw Trundle Ducks and Condo / Kiacatoo claim victories, while the clash between VCR and Condobolin Boomerangs ended in a draw.

Results of the games - played February 1 - were:

Trundle Ducks defeated Tigers

Tigers went out to bat first, their innings ending at 8d/71 off 22.3 overs.

J. Skinner topped the scoring with 26, T. Welsh was 14* and H. Hodges added 11.

Trundle's bowlers were on fire, with J. Liesegang claiming 3/8 off four overs and D. Byrnes 3/11 off four overs.

J. Moss bowled a very tight 2/16 off five overs.

Trundle Ducks chased the required runs down in 15 overs, with the loss of just one wicket.

B. Coburn was 40* and S. Robbins 29*

H. Hodges took the wicket for the Tigers, with some very tight bowling and figures of 1/14 off 6.0 overs.

VCR and Condobolin Boomerangs had a draw at Grinsted Oval.

N Roach top scored with 47 for VC Reid as they batted to 99 (all out) off 24.2 overs, J Molloy next best with 34 runs.

Doing the damage for the Boomerangs was R. Cartwright who took out 4/11 off six overs in a very tight spell of bowling.

C. Sloane (2/9 off 4.2 overs) and T. Smith (2/20 off 3.0 overs) backed him up.

Then Condobolin headed to the centre and played out the next 27.1 overs to have the contest end in a draw.

E. Heffernan led the scoring with 28 for the visitors, with S. Bell adding 20 and A. Milne 18.

S. Bale was absolutely on fire bowling for VC Reid taking 4/8 (3.1 overs), M. Wright took 2/12 (3.0 overs) and J. Smith 1/19 (6.0 overs).

In the final match of the round Condo/Kiacatoo defeated Vandenberg Colts .

Condo/Kiacatoo were first to bat and made 116 before they were bundled out in 23.4 overs.

C. Venables topped the scoring with 29, G. Johnson made 23 and S. Cunningham 19.

H Mackay took three of the wickets for Vandenberg, J. Rudd 2/5 (2.0 overs) and J. Little 2/19 (5.0 overs).

But the Colts couldn't chase down the runs, with Condo / Kiacatoo bowlers just too strong.

Vandenberg Colts were all out for 57 off 21.0 overs.

J. Little put 17 runs on the board, J. Ellison 11 and M. Hartwig 9 but for the bowlers D. White took 3/9 off five overs, R. Smith 2/15 off six and G. Smith 2/7 off one.

Forbes Battapi had the bye.

Round 12 saw an eventful game of T20 cricket at Berryman Oval, Trundle between the Ducks against a strong Condo/Kiacatoo outfit, a contest between Vandenberg Colts and Forbes Battapi and an unfortunate forfeit from the Tigers. Results were:

Condo/Kiacatoo defeated Trundle Ducks

Condo/Kiacatoo smashed 6/137 off their 20 overs at Berryman Oval on Friday evening, with top scores Z. Grimmond 41, F. Ross 31* and B. Koop 27.

C. Anderson led the bowling attack for Trundle taking 3/27 (4.0 overs), L. Watt claimed 2/11 (3.0 overs) and B. Watt 1/17 (3.0 overs).

But unfortunately Condobolin / Kiacatoo's bowlers fought back hard and bundled Trundle Ducks out for 57 off 15.3 overs.

J. Liesegang's 8* was the top score, L. Watt and T. Umbers added 7 each.

D. White claimed 3/10 (4.0 overs), R. Smith 3/23 (4.0 overs) and G. Johnson 2/12 (3.3 overs).

In town, Forbes Battapi defeated Vandenberg Colts.

The Battapi headed to the centre to bat first and H Leadbitter hit 64 as they set a total of 9/144 (30.0 overs), C. Goodsell the next top scorer with 17.

Taking wickets for the Vandenberg Hotel were A. Flick 2/6 (2.0 overs), M. Glasson 2/14 (6.0 overs) and H. Mackay 2/23 (5.0 overs).

The Colts took up their bats and headed to the centre but it wasn't to last long: they were all out for 40 off 22.0 overs.

H. Mackay made 12, M. Glasson 11 and T. McNamara 5 of their total.

H. Leadbitter also led the way with red hot bowling figures of 3/2 (4.0 overs), R. Graham took 3/11 (5.0 overs) and B. Seyffer 1/2 (2.0 overs).

Condobolin Boomerangs defeat Tigers due to forfeit and VCR had the bye.