By LACHLAN CRICKET COUNCIL

Lachlan junior cricketers have come up against Mudgee, with wins in the Under 12s and under 14s last weekend.

Lachlan's Under 12's batted first and set a formidable total of 2/287.

Sam Yelland top scored with 120, retiring not out, well supported by Rory Rue who scored 91 (not out).

Lachlan then bowled Mudgee out for 40.

Logan Crammond and Harvey McFadyen both finished on 2 for 4.

Leo Dwyer, Lucy Cattle, Lucy McFadyen and Sam Yelland all contributed one wicket each.

Under 14s were sent in to bat after Mudgee won the toss and set a respectable total of 161.

Lachlan's top scorers for the day were Alfie Rosser with 27 and Saxon Guess with 26.

Mudgee headed to the middle to chase the total but some strong bowling from Lachlan saw them all out for 54.

Outstanding bowlers for the day were Lochie Jennings with 3/8 from four overs.

Eli Heffernan finished with 2/6 from 5.1 overs.

Ned Glasson, Ari Albert and Max Douglass all took wickets.

Play of the day to Saxon Guess and Jacob Doyle: both boys threw the stumps down with direct hits causing two run outs.

Congratulations to both teams on a dominant performance!